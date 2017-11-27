Bigelow Steep Organic Early Grey Black Tea Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Bigelow Steep Organic Early Grey Black Tea Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Bigelow Steep Organic Early Grey Black Tea Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Bigelow Steep Organic Early Grey Black Tea Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Bigelow Steep Organic Early Grey Black Tea Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Bigelow Steep Organic Early Grey Black Tea Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Bigelow Steep Organic Early Grey Black Tea

20 ctUPC: 0007231017700
Purchase Options

Product Details

Bigelow began with only the purest of Bergamot oil from a pristine province in southern Italy. They blended this organic oil with the finest mountain grown black tea to create the perfect marriage.

  • Organic Earl Grey Black Tea
  • Gluten-Free
  • Non-GMO
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Black Tea , Natural Oil Of Bergamot .

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More