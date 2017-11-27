Bigelow Steep Organic Early Grey Black Tea
Product Details
Bigelow began with only the purest of Bergamot oil from a pristine province in southern Italy. They blended this organic oil with the finest mountain grown black tea to create the perfect marriage.
- Organic Earl Grey Black Tea
- Gluten-Free
- Non-GMO
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Black Tea , Natural Oil Of Bergamot .
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
