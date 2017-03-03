Bigelow Steep Organic Lemon Ginger Herbal Tea Perspective: front
Bigelow Steep Organic Lemon Ginger Herbal Tea

20 ctUPC: 0007231017704
Product Details

Bigelow crafted this blend of organic spicy ginger root and zesty citrus flavors to create an infusion that invigorates the palate and pleases the senses. Steep this powerfully flavorful cup and enjoy.

  • Gluten-Free
  • Non-GMO
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
: Organic Ginger , Organic Lemongrass , Organic Blackberry Leaves , Organic Lime Oil , Organic Apple , Organic Cinnamon , Natural Lemon Flavor , Organic Licorice Root , Organic Lemon Oil , Organic Orange Peel , Organic Lemon Peel , Organic Clove .

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
