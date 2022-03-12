Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Bigelow Steep Organic Mint Herbal Tea
20 ctUPC: 0007231017709
Purchase Options
Product Details
We designed this tea to be a provocative twist of organic spearmint and peppermint that finishes with a refreshing cool note. Steep an uplifting experience.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Spearmint , Organic Peppermint , Organic Rose Hips , Organic Hibiscus , Organic Lemon Peel , Natural Flavor
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More