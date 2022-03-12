Bigelow Steep Organic Tea Assorted Case Perspective: front
Bigelow Steep Organic Tea Assorted Case

120 ctUPC: 0007231027777
Product Details

Live a Life Steeped in Experiences! Our Steep Assortment contains 20 tea bags each of the following Steep Teas:

  • English Breakfast Fair Trade
  • Rooibos Hibiscus
  • Earl Grey
  • Chamomile Citrus
  • Pure Green and Dandelion & Peach

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
20.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size8 fl oz
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g0%
Protein0g0%
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Fair Trade Certified™ organic ceylon tea, organic green tea, organic rooibos, organic hibiscus, organic rose hips, natural orange flavor with other natural flavors, organic dandelion leaf, natural peach flavor with other natural flavor, organic black tea, natural oil of bergamot, organic lemongrass, organic chamomile, natural lemon flavor with other natural flavors, organic lemon peel

Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
