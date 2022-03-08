Bigelow Sweet Dreams Herbal Tea
Product Details
Our blend of sweet chamomile flowers and mint leaves will calm your nerves and soothe your soul. So when it is time to relax, either during the day or at night, enjoy our comforting blend.
- Caffeine Free
Shipping & Return Information
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
chamomile, hibiscus, peppermint leaves, rose blossoms, spearmint leaves, spice, orange blossoms
Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More