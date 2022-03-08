Bigelow Sweet Dreams Herbal Tea Perspective: front
Bigelow Sweet Dreams Herbal Tea

6 pk / 20 ctUPC: 1007231000086
Our blend of sweet chamomile flowers and mint leaves will calm your nerves and soothe your soul. So when it is time to relax, either during the day or at night, enjoy our comforting blend.

  • Caffeine Free

Nutrition Facts
20.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size8 fl oz
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g0%
Protein0g0%
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

chamomile, hibiscus, peppermint leaves, rose blossoms, spearmint leaves, spice, orange blossoms

Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

