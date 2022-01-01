Hover to Zoom
Bigelow Tea Green Tea with Mango - Case of 6 - 20 BAG
20 BAGUPC: 1007231000187
Bigelow Mango Green Tea Combines The Sunny Juiciness Of Mango Flavoring With Smooth Green Tea To Create A Refreshingly Tropical Experience In Your Teacup. Delicious Served Hot Or Iced, This Tea Comes In Individual Bags For Quick Brewing, And Foil Pouches Seal In The Freshness And Flavor For Quality. You Get A 20 Count Package Of Delicious Tea With Healthy Antioxidants In Packaging With A Biodegradable Box, Tea Bags, Strings And Tags.