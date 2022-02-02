Bigelow Tea Green Tea with Pomegranate
Product Details
Bigelow Pomegranate Green Tea is free of GMOs and contains healthy antioxidants. Made from a delicate green tea with added touches of sweet pomegranate, apple, hibiscus, rose hips and licorice root, every 1.37 oz. box of our pomegranate green tea contains 20 tea bags, individually wrapped in foil pouches. Freshness stays in. Air and moisture stay out. Open and enjoy the unparalleled flavor.
Shipping & Return Information
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
green tea, apple, hibiscus, natural pomegranate flavors with other natural flavors (soy lecithin), rose hips, licorice root, pomegranate peel
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More