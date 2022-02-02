Bigelow Pomegranate Green Tea is free of GMOs and contains healthy antioxidants. Made from a delicate green tea with added touches of sweet pomegranate, apple, hibiscus, rose hips and licorice root, every 1.37 oz. box of our pomegranate green tea contains 20 tea bags, individually wrapped in foil pouches. Freshness stays in. Air and moisture stay out. Open and enjoy the unparalleled flavor.