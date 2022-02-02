Bigelow Tea Green Tea with Pomegranate Perspective: front
Bigelow Tea Green Tea with Pomegranate

6 pk / 20 ctUPC: 1007231000837
Product Details

Bigelow Pomegranate Green Tea is free of GMOs and contains healthy antioxidants. Made from a delicate green tea with added touches of sweet pomegranate, apple, hibiscus, rose hips and licorice root, every 1.37 oz. box of our pomegranate green tea contains 20 tea bags, individually wrapped in foil pouches. Freshness stays in. Air and moisture stay out. Open and enjoy the unparalleled flavor.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
20.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size8 fl oz
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g0%
Protein0g0%
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C10mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
green tea, apple, hibiscus, natural pomegranate flavors with other natural flavors (soy lecithin), rose hips, licorice root, pomegranate peel

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.