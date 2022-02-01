Bigelow Turmeric Chili Matcha Green Tea, Is The Perfect Tea For Those Looking To Refresh Everyday. This Herbal Tea Contains Dandelion, Nettle, Turmeric, Matcha And Chili/ Black Pepper, All Of Which Are Thought To Support A Healthy Well-Being And Energize The Body. This Tea Contains 25-50 Mg. Of Caffeine In Every Serving,Is Non-Gmo, Gluten Free And Kosher. The Box, Tea Bags, Strings And Tags Are All 100% Biodegradable. A Great Everyday Tea That Fuels Your Body With Good For You Ingredients. Includes 18 Tea Bags -1.35 Oz. Tea Is Our Passion. For Three Generations, The Bigelow Family Has Been Dedicated To Creating And Blending World Class Teas, Insisting On 26 Quality Check Points For Every Batch Of Tea That’S Produced.