Bigelow Vanilla Caramel Black Tea
20 ctUPC: 0007231000169
Product Details
For caramel lovers, Bigelow took a smooth and bold black tea and blended it with a rich caramel and creamy vanilla. Bigelow recommends you try adding a little milk and sweetener, well that is the way the Bigelow family loves it.
- Naturally & Artificially Flavored
- Tea Bags Individually Wrapped in Foil Pouches
- Freshness Stays In
- Air and Moisture Stay Out
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tea bag
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium40mg1.14%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Black Tea, Natural and Artificial Flavors
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More