Bigelow® Vanilla Chai Black Tea K-Cup® Pods
Product Details
Adding creamy vanilla flavor to our hand-picked black tea with the right balance of exotic spices was a natural marriage. A touch of milk and a little sweetener will bring out the rich vanilla, creating a superb flavor sensation. Sweet and spicy all at the same time.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
black tea, spices, natural and artificial flavors (soy lecithin)
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Fish and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More