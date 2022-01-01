Bigelow Vanilla Chai Black Tea K-Cup Pods Perspective: front
Bigelow Vanilla Chai Black Tea K-Cup Pods Perspective: back
Bigelow Vanilla Chai Black Tea K-Cup Pods Perspective: right
Bigelow Vanilla Chai Black Tea K-Cup Pods

12 ctUPC: 0007231066162
Product Details

Smooth vanilla blended with flavorful spices and black tea.

Adding creamy vanilla flavor to our hand-picked black tea with the right balance of exotic spices was a natural marriage. A touch of milk and a little sweetener will bring out the rich vanilla, creating a superb flavor sensation. Sweet and spicy all at the same time.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
12.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size8 fl. oz.
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g0%
Protein0g0%
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
black tea, spices, natural and artificial flavors (soy lecithin)

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
