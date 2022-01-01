You’re always ready for a meal on the go with this practical to-go set. The dual lunch pot makes sure there are no more soggy bread croutons in your soup or soaked muesli in your yogurt by keeping the ingredients separated until you’re ready to eat. The 3-piece stainless steel flatware set provides you with a durable and high-quality alternative for disposable cutlery and can easily be stored and transported in its silicone sleeve. That’s what we call the perfect companion for a delightful lunch or snack on the go!