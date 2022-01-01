This colorful croc is waiting to teach your little ones numbers one to ten! Behind each of the numbered pieces are black dots that match the number on the wooden puzzle piece, little ones must match the number to the quantity of dots on the base board to complete the puzzle. This chunky wooden puzzle features 10 pieces that are generously sized to make it easier for little hands to lift, grasp, examine and replace. Bigjigs Toys wooden puzzles help to develop vocabulary and aid youngsters to recall words as they recognize shapes, colors and images. Helps to develop dexterity, matching skills and concentration. The wooden base board of Bigjigs Toys puzzles are printed with images and colors to aid the learning process and add educational value. Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current ASTM and CPSIA safety standards. Age 2+ years. Includes 10 play pieces.

1.3 lbs