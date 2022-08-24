Ingredients

Sunflower Seeds, Salt, Maltodextrin, Less Than 2% of: Monosodium Glutamate, Sodium Diacetate, Natural Flavor, Spices, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Disodium Inosinate & Disodium Guanylate, Dried Garlic, Dried Onion.

Allergen Info

May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More