Bigs Vlasic Dill Pickle Sunflower Seeds
Product Details
The world's best pickles and the world's best seeds come together to create BIGS Vlasic Dill Pickle Sunflower Seeds. It's all about the crunch and the taste: Try these seeds today for the sour, garlicky, dill taste you love. Proudly grown in the USA with no artificial colors or preservatives, this tangy, crunchy treat is sure to satisfy your craving. Its resealable big bag makes for easy, convenient snacking. Why go small when you can go BIG?
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sunflower Seeds, Salt, Maltodextrin, Less Than 2% of: Monosodium Glutamate, Sodium Diacetate, Natural Flavor, Spices, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Disodium Inosinate & Disodium Guanylate, Dried Garlic, Dried Onion.
Allergen Info
May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More