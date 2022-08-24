Bigs Vlasic Dill Pickle Sunflower Seeds Perspective: front
Bigs Vlasic Dill Pickle Sunflower Seeds

5.35 ozUPC: 0089688700220
Product Details

The world's best pickles and the world's best seeds come together to create BIGS Vlasic Dill Pickle Sunflower Seeds. It's all about the crunch and the taste: Try these seeds today for the sour, garlicky, dill taste you love. Proudly grown in the USA with no artificial colors or preservatives, this tangy, crunchy treat is sure to satisfy your craving. Its resealable big bag makes for easy, convenient snacking. Why go small when you can go BIG?

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium2070mg90%
Total Carbohydrate6g2.18%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar1g
Protein7g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.4mg8%
Potassium220mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sunflower Seeds, Salt, Maltodextrin, Less Than 2% of: Monosodium Glutamate, Sodium Diacetate, Natural Flavor, Spices, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Disodium Inosinate & Disodium Guanylate, Dried Garlic, Dried Onion.

Allergen Info
May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
