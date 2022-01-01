Bill Knapp's Blueberry Toaster Tops Perspective: front
Bill Knapp's Blueberry Toaster Tops

9 ozUPC: 0000822910553
Bill Knapp's Blueberry ToasterTops are a perfect side for meals, or delicious just as a snack!

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1toaster round (43 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium130mg5.65%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar8g
Protein2g
Calcium7mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Blueberry Muffin Base (Enriched Wheat Flour Bleached (Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Soybean Oil, Food Starch-modified, Whey, Contains 2% or Less of: Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Mono-and Diglycerides, Propylene Glycol Mono-and Diesters of Fatty Acids, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Vital Wheat Gluten, Xanthan Gum), Water, Blueberries, Egg, Natural Blueberry Flavor, Potassium Sorbate

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
