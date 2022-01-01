Ingredients

Blueberry Muffin Base (Enriched Wheat Flour Bleached (Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Soybean Oil, Food Starch-modified, Whey, Contains 2% or Less of: Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Mono-and Diglycerides, Propylene Glycol Mono-and Diesters of Fatty Acids, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Vital Wheat Gluten, Xanthan Gum), Water, Blueberries, Egg, Natural Blueberry Flavor, Potassium Sorbate

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More