Ingredients

Sugar, Water, Cake Flour (Bleached Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vreamay (Palm Oil, Water, Soybean Oil, Salt, Mono- and Diglcerides, Annatto, Calcium Disodium EDTA, Arficia L Butter Flavor, Vitamin A Palmitate), Eggs, Corn Syrup, Chocolate Base (Cocoa Alkali Processed, Vegetable Shortening, Soybean Oil, Chocolate Liquor, Soy Lecithin, Arficial Flavor), Cake Shortening (Palm Oil & Soybean Oil With Propylene Glycol Monoester, Mono- and Diglycerides, Soybean Lecithin), Less Than 2% of: Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Milk Powder, Corn Starch, Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Salt, Emulsifier (Lactylic Oleate, Silicon Dioxide, Enzymes, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherols), Vanilla Flavor, Caramel Color

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

