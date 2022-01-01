Bill Knapp's Classic Chocolate Celebration Cake Perspective: front
Bill Knapp's Classic Chocolate Celebration Cake

25 ozUPC: 0000822910700
Product Details

This old-fashioned Chocolate Celebration Cake is our signature item from the former Bill Knapp's restaurants. This rich chocolate layer cake with chocolate buttercream frosting is our number one requested item.

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size128g (128 g)
Amount per serving
Calories430
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g15.38%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium530mg23.04%
Total Carbohydrate71g25.82%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar54g
Protein4g
Calcium41mg4%
Iron2mg10%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Water, Cake Flour (Bleached Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Vreamay (Palm Oil, Water, Soybean Oil, Salt, Mono- and Diglcerides, Annatto, Calcium Disodium EDTA, Arficia L Butter Flavor, Vitamin A Palmitate), Eggs, Corn Syrup, Chocolate Base (Cocoa Alkali Processed, Vegetable Shortening, Soybean Oil, Chocolate Liquor, Soy Lecithin, Arficial Flavor), Cake Shortening (Palm Oil & Soybean Oil With Propylene Glycol Monoester, Mono- and Diglycerides, Soybean Lecithin), Less Than 2% of: Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Milk Powder, Corn Starch, Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Salt, Emulsifier (Lactylic Oleate, Silicon Dioxide, Enzymes, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherols), Vanilla Flavor, Caramel Color

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

