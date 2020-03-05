Hover to Zoom
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil
4.2 fl ozUPC: 0089103800101
The Bio-Oil® Skin & Scar Treatment formulation is a combination of plant extracts and vitamins suspended in an oil base. It contains the breakthrough ingredient PurCellin Oil, which changes the formulation's overall consistency, making it light and non-greasy, ensuring that the goodness contained in the vitamins and plant extracts is easily absorbed.
- Helps improve the appearance of scars, stretch marks, uneven skin tone, aging skin & dehydrated skin
- Calendula, lavender, rosemary & chamomile oils
- Purcellin Oil™
- Vitamins A & E
- Non-Greasy
- Rapidly Absorbed
- Hypoallergenic
- Suitable for Sensitive Skin