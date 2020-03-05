Bio-Oil Skincare Oil Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil

4.2 fl ozUPC: 0089103800101
Purchase Options

Product Details

The Bio-Oil® Skin & Scar Treatment formulation is a combination of plant extracts and vitamins suspended in an oil base. It contains the breakthrough ingredient PurCellin Oil, which changes the formulation's overall consistency, making it light and non-greasy, ensuring that the goodness contained in the vitamins and plant extracts is easily absorbed.

  • Helps improve the appearance of scars, stretch marks, uneven skin tone, aging skin & dehydrated skin
  • Calendula, lavender, rosemary & chamomile oils
  • Purcellin Oil™
  • Vitamins A & E
  • Non-Greasy
  • Rapidly Absorbed
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Suitable for Sensitive Skin