BioBag is a world leader in providing bags and films for the collection of organic waste for the purpose of composting. Unlike regular plastic, BioBags can be consumed by micro-organisms that live in our soils. Because we use starches from renewable crops, our bags can be readily composted along with organic waste in municipal composting facilities. BioBag isn't a large petroleum-based plastic bag company that now conveniently dabbles in the new business of compostable bags. We are a small, privately owned company dedicated to only producing certified compostable bags and films. The resin we use is sourced from Italy, as there is no "compostable resin" supplier in North America that can guarantee a resin that is based on GMO-free crops. Little steps really do make a big difference when creating products for the green industry is all we do!