Nutrition Facts

14.0 servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 110

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 5mg 2%

Sodium 45mg 2%

Total Carbohydrate 8g 3% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 6g

Protein 20g