BioChem 100% Chocolate Flavor Whey Protein Isolate Powder
15.4 ozUPC: 0001579402000
Product Details
- All Natural Whey Protein Isolate (99% Undenatured)
- 20g Protein
- Certified Gluten-Free
- Non-GMO
- Free of Artificial Hormones Including rBST and rBGH
- Easily Digestible
- 99% Lactose Free
- Soy Free
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
14.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium45mg2%
Total Carbohydrate8g3%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar6g
Protein20g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Whey Protein Isolate , Cocoa Powder , Cane Juice Evaporated Organic , Stevia Leaf Extract , Other Ingredients , : , Cane Juice Evaporated Organic , Cocoa Powder , Xanthan Gum , Flavors Natural Vanilla , Lecithin
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible