BioChem 100% Whey Coconut Flavor Sugar-Free Protein
11.2 ozUPC: 0001579402081
Product Details
- Certified Gluten-Free
- Non-GMO
- Sugar Free
- Delicious
- Grass Fed
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
13.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3%
Sodium85mg4%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein20g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Alanine , Arginine , Aspartic Acid , Cystine , Glutamic Acid , Glycine , Histidine , Isoleucine , Leucine , Leucine , Lysine , methionine , Phenylalanine , Proline , Serine , Threonine , Tryptophan , Tyrosine , Valine , Whey Protein Isolate , Coconut Oil ( A Natural Source Of : MCT , Medium Chain Triglycerides ) , Tapioca Dextrin , Natural Coconut Flavor , Sunflower Lecithin , Xanthan Gum , Natural Flavor , Rebaudioside A .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
