BioChem Chocolate Vegan Protein
13 ozUPC: 0001579401799
Product Details
- 100% Plant-Derived
- 20g Protein
- Certified Gluten-Free
- Non-GMO
- Soy Free
- Easily Digestible
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Inositol , L-Methionine , Taurine , L-Carnitine , Choline , Trimethylglycine , Trimethylglycine Hydrochloride , Artichoke Extract , Barberry Extract , Dandelion Extract , Milk Thistle , Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Magnesium Stearate , Cellulose , Glycerin Coating , Silica , Calcium Silicate , Vegetable Glaze . .
Allergen Info
Contains Cocoa and its Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products.
