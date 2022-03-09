Hover to Zoom
BioChem Glutamine Pure Powder
17.6 ozUPC: 0001579402210
Product Details
Our Glutamine powder supports muscle tissue, and is a post-workout necessity!* Add a scoop to your favorite Biochem Protein Powder. No artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners.
* This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
L-Glutamine .
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
