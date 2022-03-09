Biochem Sports 100% Plant Protein Supplement Vanilla
Product Details
Using emerging technologies, we have created a Plant-based Protein unlike the rest. Extracting only the best from nature, this blend includes fermented, highly sustainable and clean sourced protein ingredients, yielding 20 grams.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Magnesium , Iron , Zinc , Plant Protein Blend : Providing : , Sodium , Phosphorus , Potassium , Calcium , Natural Flavor , Xanthan Gum , Natural Vanilla Flavors , Salt , Organic Rebaudioside A ( Stevia Leaf Extract ) , Monk Fruit Extract , Coconut Oil ( A Natural Source Of : MCT , Medium Chain Triglycerides ) , Tapioca Dextrin .
Allergen Info
Contains Pulses,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
