Biochem Sports 100% Plant Protein Supplement Vanilla

12.4UPC: 0001579401785
Product Details

Using emerging technologies, we have created a Plant-based Protein unlike the rest. Extracting only the best from nature, this blend includes fermented, highly sustainable and clean sourced protein ingredients, yielding 20 grams.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
11.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium250mg10%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar0g
Protein20g
Calcium0mg6%
Iron0mg33%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Magnesium , Iron , Zinc , Plant Protein Blend : Providing : , Sodium , Phosphorus , Potassium , Calcium , Natural Flavor , Xanthan Gum , Natural Vanilla Flavors , Salt , Organic Rebaudioside A ( Stevia Leaf Extract ) , Monk Fruit Extract , Coconut Oil ( A Natural Source Of : MCT , Medium Chain Triglycerides ) , Tapioca Dextrin .

Allergen Info
Contains Pulses,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
