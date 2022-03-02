Biochem Sports Cp Collagen Peptides Enhancer Perspective: front
Biochem Sports Cp Collagen Peptides Enhancer

0.91 ozUPC: 0001579402200
Product Details

Types I & III Collagen to support your joints, ligaments, and tendons. Includes DNA verified turmeric powder. Add this powder to your favorite Biochem® protein or beverage.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Ingredients
Turmeric Blend ( Organic Turmeric Powder ( Root ) , Curcumin C3 Complex ( Turmeric Root Extract with 95% , Curcuminoids ) . Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Natural Cardamom Flavor , Monk Fruit Extract , Silica .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
