Biochem Sports Cp Collagen Peptides Enhancer
Product Details
Types I & III Collagen to support your joints, ligaments, and tendons. Includes DNA verified turmeric powder. Add this powder to your favorite Biochem® protein or beverage.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Turmeric Blend ( Organic Turmeric Powder ( Root ) , Curcumin C3 Complex ( Turmeric Root Extract with 95% , Curcuminoids ) . Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Natural Cardamom Flavor , Monk Fruit Extract , Silica .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
