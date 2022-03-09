Biochem Sports W+ Infla - Support Whey Isolate Protein Turmeric Perspective: front
Biochem Sports W+ Infla - Support Whey Isolate Protein Turmeric

10.6 ozUPC: 0001579402033
W+ is a new dual action protein line from Biochem® that includes pure Whey Protein Isolate and novel functionality ingredients.

This product does not contain common GE genes or proteins. Non-GMO tested.

A Scoop of whey protein a day supports immune-health.

Our protein comes from grass-fed cows that are rBGH & rBST free.

Ultrafiltration/Microfiltration method results in 20 grams of pure whey protein.

UltraSOL Clinically studied to be 31 times more bioavailable.

Like a delicious glass of golden milk.

W+ Infla -Support™ contain 400 mg of clinically studied UltraSOL™ curcumin powder (80 mg of curcuminoids) which has been shown to be more bioavailable than a standardized curcumin extract.

9 naturally occurring essential amino acids, make this a complete protein

• Histidine • Lysine • Threonine • Isoleucine • Methionine • Tryptophan • Leucine • Phenylalanine • Valine

+11 other amino acids

• Alanine • Cysteine • Proline • Arginine • Glutamic Acid • Serine • Asparagine • Glutamine • Tyrosine • Aspartic Acid  • Glycine.

Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium50mg2%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Protein20g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Magnesium , Potassium , Sodium , Cholesterol , Ultrasol Curcumin Powder , Natural Cardamom Flavor , Natural Vanilla Flavor , Natural Cream Flavor , Cellulose , Xanthan Gum , Monk Fruit Extract , Sunflower Lecithin , Mixed Tocopherols , Organic Extract . , Phosphorus , Calcium , Other Ingredients : Natural Cardamom Flavor , Natural Vanilla Flavor , Natural Cream Flavor , Cellulose , Xanthan Gum , Monk Fruit Extract , Sunflower Lecithin , Mixed Tocopherols , Organic Ginger Extract

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
