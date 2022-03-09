Biochem Sports W+ Infla - Support Whey Isolate Protein Turmeric
Product Details
W+ is a new dual action protein line from Biochem® that includes pure Whey Protein Isolate and novel functionality ingredients.
This product does not contain common GE genes or proteins. Non-GMO tested.
A Scoop of whey protein a day supports immune-health.
Our protein comes from grass-fed cows that are rBGH & rBST free.
Ultrafiltration/Microfiltration method results in 20 grams of pure whey protein.
UltraSOL Clinically studied to be 31 times more bioavailable.
Like a delicious glass of golden milk.
W+ Infla -Support™ contain 400 mg of clinically studied UltraSOL™ curcumin powder (80 mg of curcuminoids) which has been shown to be more bioavailable than a standardized curcumin extract.
9 naturally occurring essential amino acids, make this a complete protein
• Histidine • Lysine • Threonine • Isoleucine • Methionine • Tryptophan • Leucine • Phenylalanine • Valine
+11 other amino acids
• Alanine • Cysteine • Proline • Arginine • Glutamic Acid • Serine • Asparagine • Glutamine • Tyrosine • Aspartic Acid • Glycine.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Magnesium , Potassium , Sodium , Cholesterol , Ultrasol Curcumin Powder , Natural Cardamom Flavor , Natural Vanilla Flavor , Natural Cream Flavor , Cellulose , Xanthan Gum , Monk Fruit Extract , Sunflower Lecithin , Mixed Tocopherols , Organic Extract . , Phosphorus , Calcium , Other Ingredients : Natural Cardamom Flavor , Natural Vanilla Flavor , Natural Cream Flavor , Cellulose , Xanthan Gum , Monk Fruit Extract , Sunflower Lecithin , Mixed Tocopherols , Organic Ginger Extract
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
