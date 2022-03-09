W+ is a new dual action protein line from Biochem® that includes pure Whey Protein Isolate and novel functionality ingredients.

This product does not contain common GE genes or proteins. Non-GMO tested.

A Scoop of whey protein a day supports immune-health.

Our protein comes from grass-fed cows that are rBGH & rBST free.

Ultrafiltration/Microfiltration method results in 20 grams of pure whey protein.

UltraSOL Clinically studied to be 31 times more bioavailable.

W+ Infla -Support™ contain 400 mg of clinically studied UltraSOL™ curcumin powder (80 mg of curcuminoids) which has been shown to be more bioavailable than a standardized curcumin extract.

9 naturally occurring essential amino acids, make this a complete protein

• Histidine • Lysine • Threonine • Isoleucine • Methionine • Tryptophan • Leucine • Phenylalanine • Valine

+11 other amino acids

• Alanine • Cysteine • Proline • Arginine • Glutamic Acid • Serine • Asparagine • Glutamine • Tyrosine • Aspartic Acid • Glycine.