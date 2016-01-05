Hover to Zoom
BioChem Sugar Free Vanilla Whey Protein
11.8 ozUPC: 0001579402076
Product Details
- Whey Protein Isolate (99% Undenatured) Powder
- 20g of Protein
- 90 Calories**
- Non-GMO
- Certified Gluten-Free
- Free of Artificial Hormones Including rBST and rBGH
- Easily Digestible
- 99% Lactose Free
- Protein Powder
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
14.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3%
Sodium85mg4%
Total Carbohydrate0.5g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein20g
Calcium0mg10%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Typical Amino Acid Profile , Alanine , Arginine , Aspartic Acid , Cystine , Glutamic Acid , Glycine , Histidine , Isoleucine , Leucine , Lysine , methionine , Phenylalanine , Proline , Serine , Threonine , Tryptophan , Tyrosine , Valine , Whey Protein Isolate , Natural Flavors , Sunflower Lecithin , Xanthan Gum , Rebaudioside A .
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
