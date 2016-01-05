Nutrition Facts

14.0 servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 90

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 10mg 3%

Sodium 85mg 4%

Total Carbohydrate 0.5g Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 20g

Calcium 0mg 10%

Iron 0mg 0%

Vitamin A 0International Unit 0%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%