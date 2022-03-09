Hover to Zoom
BioChem Vanilla Flavor 100% Whey Isolate Protein Powder
15.1 ozUPC: 0001579402010
Product Details
- Whey Protein Isolate (99% Undenatured)
- 20g Protein Per Serving
- Fat And Lactose-Free
- Mixes Instantly
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
14.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium2mg
Total Carbohydrate8g3%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar7g
Protein20g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Whey Protein Isolate , Stevia Leaf Extract , Flavors Natural Vanilla , Flavors Natural , Cane Juice Syrup Evaporated Organic , Xanthan Gum , Maltodextrin , Lecithin
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
