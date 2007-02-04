Hover to Zoom
BioChem Vanilla Whey Protein
27.2 OZUPC: 0001579402011
Product Details
- Supports Immune Health
- Easily Digestible/Undenatured
- 20 g Grass-Fed Vegetarian Protein • 20 Amino Acids
- Gluten Free
- No Artificial Colors, Flavors, or Sweeteners
- 99% Lactose Free
- Made in USA
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
28.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium44mg2%
Total Carbohydrate8g3%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar7g
Protein20g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Whey Protein Isolate , Stevia Leaf Extract , Flavors Natural Vanilla , Cane Juice Evaporated Organic , Xanthan Gum , Maltodextrin , Lecithin
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
