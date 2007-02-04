BioChem Vanilla Whey Protein Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

BioChem Vanilla Whey Protein

27.2 OZUPC: 0001579402011
Purchase Options

Product Details

  • Supports Immune Health
  • Easily Digestible/Undenatured
  • 20 g Grass-Fed Vegetarian Protein • 20 Amino Acids
  • Gluten Free
  • No Artificial Colors, Flavors, or Sweeteners
  • 99% Lactose Free
  • Made in USA
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
28.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium44mg2%
Total Carbohydrate8g3%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar7g
Protein20g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whey Protein Isolate , Stevia Leaf Extract , Flavors Natural Vanilla , Cane Juice Evaporated Organic , Xanthan Gum , Maltodextrin , Lecithin

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More