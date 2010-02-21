This Laundry Liquid removes the toughest dirt, grease, stains, and odors, yet is gentle enough for cloth diapers, delicate fabrics, and hand washables. Rinses clean without leaving residue on clothes that can irritate skin or ruin fabrics.

Environmentally Friendly with No Negative Effects on Rivers, Streams, Plants, or Wildlife

Kind to Those with Chemical Sensitivities and Allergies

No Artificial Fragrance, Colors, or Preservatives

Rapidly Biodegrades and Ozone Safe

Phosphate & Chlorine Free

3x More Concentrated - 32 Loads / 64 Loads HE

Grapefruit Seed & Orange Peel Extracts

Naturally Controls Stains and Odors

Makes a Great Pre-Treat for Stains