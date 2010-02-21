Hover to Zoom
Biokleen All Temperature Laundry Detergent
32 fl ozUPC: 0071725600060
Purchase Options
Product Details
This Laundry Liquid removes the toughest dirt, grease, stains, and odors, yet is gentle enough for cloth diapers, delicate fabrics, and hand washables. Rinses clean without leaving residue on clothes that can irritate skin or ruin fabrics.
- Environmentally Friendly with No Negative Effects on Rivers, Streams, Plants, or Wildlife
- Kind to Those with Chemical Sensitivities and Allergies
- No Artificial Fragrance, Colors, or Preservatives
- Rapidly Biodegrades and Ozone Safe
- Phosphate & Chlorine Free
- 3x More Concentrated - 32 Loads / 64 Loads HE
- Grapefruit Seed & Orange Peel Extracts
- Naturally Controls Stains and Odors
- Makes a Great Pre-Treat for Stains