Biokleen Bac-Out Stain + Odor Remover
32 fl ozUPC: 0071725600032
Product Details
Destroys stains and odors safely and naturally. Bac Out is a unique and synergistic blend of live enzyme cultures, citrus extracts, and plant-based surfactants that remove the toughest stains and odors. Great on pet accidents, wine, diapers and pails, laundry, and much more. Full Strength Formula is ready to use. No diluting required. No artificial fragrance or colors. For pets, kids, and everyday disasters, Bac-Out to the rescue every time.
- Live enzyme cultures and lime extract
- Tough on dirt, gentler on the earth
- Full strength
- No animal testing or ingredients
- Made in USA
- Made with 100% renewable energy offsets