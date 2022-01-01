Biokleen Bathroom Cleaner Perspective: front
Biokleen Bathroom Cleaner

32 Fl OzUPC: 0071725600028
Product Details

This unique and synergistic blend of live enzyme-producing cultures and extracts of lavender and lime effectively cleans and deodorizes tough bathroom odors. Bac-Out® to the rescue every time.

  • Tough on Dirt, Gentle on the Earth
  • Cleans & Deodorizes Any Bathroom Surface
  • Live Enzyme Cultures with Lavender & Lime Extracts
  • Full Strength
  • No Animal Testing or Ingredients