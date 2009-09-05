Biokleen Lavender Eucalyptus Liquid Laundry Detergent Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Biokleen Lavender Eucalyptus Liquid Laundry Detergent Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Biokleen Lavender Eucalyptus Liquid Laundry Detergent

64 fl ozUPC: 0071725600061
Purchase Options

Product Details

Combines the natural cleaning power of plant-based surfactants with extracts of citrus and grapefruit seed for a clean that won't let you or your clothes down. Rinses clean and is gentle enough for delicate fabrics and your loved ones.

  • 3x Concentrated
  • Tough on Dirt, Gentle on the Earth
  • Plant-Based Cleaning Power
  • Cruelty Free
  • Made in USA