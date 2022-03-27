BioFATS supplies your dog or cat with active essential fatty acids known to optimize, nourish and protect. This precise ratio of omega 3-6-9 fatty acids supports healthy metabolic and hormonal activity as well as normal inflammatory and histamine response. Adding BioFATS to your pet’s meals assures they receive the exact proportion of fatty acids their bodies need to sustain and maintain healthy skin, coat, maintain normal shedding, joints and overall general health.