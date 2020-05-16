BiologicVET BioVites Dogs & Cats Food Supplement
Product Details
BioVITES is a source of essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants necessary for a healthy body, in a lignin-rich prebiotic fiber that helps maintain a healthy digestive tract, to support digestion and absorption of essential nutrients, important factors for immune function and general health when used regularly. BioVITES provides a balanced nutritional profile to maintain nutrient density, feed efficiency that helps maintain general health of all ages and breeds.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Seed Defatted Meal (Flax, Sunflower , Sesame), Whey Protein Concentrate, Magnesium Amino Acid Chelate, Calcium Carbonate, Vitamin E Supplement, Molybdenum Proteinate, Taurine, Manganese Proteinate, Pineapple Stem (source of Bromelain), Silicon Dioxide, Potassium Chloride, Zinc Amino Acid Chelate, Inositol, DL-Methionine, Choline Bitartrate, Ascorbic Acid, Fermented Aspergillus Oryzæ (source of Protease), Selenium Proteinate, Thiamine Hydrochloride, Riboflavin, Niacinamide, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Pancreatic Tissue (source of Lipase), Betaine Hydrochloride, Iron Amino Acid Chelate, d-Calcium Pantothenate, Dried Kelp (source of Iodine), Copper Amino Acid Chelate, Vitamin A Palmitate, Chromium Tripicolinate, Cholecalciferol (source of Vitamin D3), Carotene, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Biotin.
Disclaimer
