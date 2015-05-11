Hold pore-purifying power in the palm of your hand with the Biore Pore Penetrating Charcoal Bar. Infused with natural charcoal, exfoliating jojoba beads, and refreshing peppermint oil, this bar gently exfoliates dead skin cells and debris and leaves skin feeling tingly smooth all over. Start your day with a refreshing deep clean that leaves pores 2.5 times cleaner than with a basic cleanser. This charcoal scrubbing bar deep cleans your pores for balanced purification.