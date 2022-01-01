This creamy, pearly formula with micro beads and maximum strength salicylic acid unclogs pores and removes dry, dull skin so your pores can breath a little easier. It helps prevent blackheads and breakouts from forming.

Bioré Pore Unclogging Scrub is a face scrub that gently exfoliates to remove dead skin cells and help control acne. With exfoliating scrubbing beads and acne-fighting salicylic acid, you'll have noticeably softer skin after one use of this cleanser. Say good-bye to excess dirt, oils, and impurities!