BioSteel Hydration Mix has been designed in the most natural way possible to help keep you hydrated throughout the day. Our sugar-free formula is made from clean, quality ingredients, has all five essential electrolytes and contains no artificial flavors and colors. Added vitamins and minerals help support overall good health and the normal function of your immune system. Simply mix into your water for clean, healthy hydration.

Sugar-free

Essential electrolytes

No artificial colors/flavors

No artificial sweeteners

No preservatives

Caffeine free

Vegan

NSF Cert for Sport