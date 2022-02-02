Hover to Zoom
Biotene Oral Balance Flavor Free Moisturizing Gel
1.5 ozUPC: 0004858251201
Product Details
Experiencing dry mouth* at night? Biotene Oralbalance Moisturizing Gel provides soothing, moisturizing relief in a small tube that’s perfect for discreet application. Both portable and easy to use, Biotene Oralbalance Moisturizing Gel can help alleviate symptoms for up to 4 hours, making it ideal for long-lasting dry mouth symptom relief. Start a new regimen with Biotene Oralbalance Moisturizing Gel and relieve dry mouth symptoms today.
- Symptoms relief for up to 4 hours
- Helps soothe & protect oral tissues
- Helps maintain the oral environment
- Dentist recommended dry mouth gel
*Dry mouth can be caused by diabetes, medication, heat and neck cancer radiation therapy, or Sjögren's Syndrome.