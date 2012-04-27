Hover to Zoom
Biotta Naturals Sauerkraut Juice
16.9 Fl OzUPC: 0089855900214
Product Details
Premium quality juices rich with natural minerals & vitamins to promote good health. Never from concentrate.
- For Your Digestion
- 100% Juice from White Cabbage
- 2 Servings of Vegetables
- Gluten Free
- Caffeine Free
- Non-GMO
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8fl oz (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium860mg37.39%
Total Carbohydrate12g4.36%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar10g
Protein1g
Calcium100mg8%
Iron0.4mg2%
Vitamin C19mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Sauerkraut Juice (from Fermented White Cabbage), Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.