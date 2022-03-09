Hover to Zoom
Birch Benders Keto Toaster Waffles
6 ct / 5.08 ozUPC: 0081000156014
Product Details
- No added sugar
- No gluten or grains
- 6 grams of net carbs per two waffles
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2waffles (48 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g15.38%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol90mg30%
Sodium170mg7.39%
Total Carbohydrate9g3.27%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar2g
Protein5g
Calcium145mg10%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium165mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Eggs, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Organic Coconut Flour, Cassava Starch, Tigernut Flour, Buttermilk Powder, Leavening (Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Skim Milk Yogurt Powder (Skim Milk, Cultures), Psyllium Husk Powder, Spice.
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
