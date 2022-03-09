Ingredients

Water, tiger nut flour, cassava starch, eggs, high oleic sunflower oil, coconut flour, leavening (monocalcium phosphate, sodium bicarbonate), saltContains: EGG, COCONUT.

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More