Birch Benders Paleo Toaster Waffles
6 ct / 6.56 ozUPC: 0085601700381
Paleo Frozen Toaster Waffle made with tiger nut, coconut, and cassava.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
3.0 About servings per container
Serving size2 waffles (62g)
Amount per serving
Calories220
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g18%
Saturated Fat2.5g13%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol50mg16%
Sodium190mg8%
Total Carbohydrate19g7%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar3g0%
Protein3g5%
Calcium53mg4%
Iron1.8mg10%
Potassium167mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, tiger nut flour, cassava starch, eggs, high oleic sunflower oil, coconut flour, leavening (monocalcium phosphate, sodium bicarbonate), saltContains: EGG, COCONUT.
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
