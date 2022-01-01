has been renowned in the world of home garden & leisure for over 25 years. The original ideas and designs have stood the test of time and it is a mark of their superior quality that customers keep coming back for more. has been the number one choice for growing and gardening supplies in Europe and now has made its mark in the United States. Select from an exclusive choice of Barbeque Planters and Gardens accessories - and enjoy life the way. Made from PVC-backed polyester UV-stabilized against the sun. Cone shape sheds moisture and prevents pooling. Bottom drawstring has cord lock for security. For 18" to 21" diameter bowl.