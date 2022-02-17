Hover to Zoom
Bird's Custard Powder
10.6 ozUPC: 0087251300602
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1portion as prepared (100 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2.31%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg0.63%
Total Carbohydrate14g4.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar10g
Protein3g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cornflour, Salt, Vanilla, Color (Annatto)
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
