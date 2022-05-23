Birds Eye OvenRoasters Brussels Sprouts & Carrots Perspective: front
Birds Eye OvenRoasters Brussels Sprouts & Carrots Perspective: left
Birds Eye OvenRoasters Brussels Sprouts & Carrots Perspective: right
Birds Eye OvenRoasters Brussels Sprouts & Carrots

15 ozUPC: 0001450001782
Birds Eye Oven Roasters Seasoned Brussels Sprouts & Carrots Frozen Vegetables serve up loads of flavor with no-hassle prep for a dish the whole family will love. Frozen carrots and frozen Brussels sprouts combine with the perfect blend of sea salt, black pepper and herbs for a flavorful, nutritious side dish. Your family can enjoy the best vegetables without artificial colors, so you can feel good about what you're serving. Top the cooked seasoned vegetables with toasted sliced almonds for extra flavor and crunch. They pair perfectly with roasted chicken for an easy meal. Roast the vegetables on a lightly greased baking sheet for 18 to 22 minutes. Store this 15 ounce bag of frozen mixed vegetables in the freezer to keep them fresh. It’s good to eat vegetables, so Birds Eye makes vegetables good to eat.

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size82g (82 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium270mg11.74%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.55%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar3g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium250mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Brussels Sprouts, Carrots, Soybean Oil, Contains Less Than 2% of: Sea Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Dehydrated Onion, Spice, Sugar, Corn Syrup Solids, Dehydrated Garlic, Dehydrated Parsley, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid, Lemon Juice Solids, Yeast Extract, Lemon Oil.

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More