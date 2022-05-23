Birds Eye Oven Roasters Seasoned Brussels Sprouts & Carrots Frozen Vegetables serve up loads of flavor with no-hassle prep for a dish the whole family will love. Frozen carrots and frozen Brussels sprouts combine with the perfect blend of sea salt, black pepper and herbs for a flavorful, nutritious side dish. Your family can enjoy the best vegetables without artificial colors, so you can feel good about what you're serving. Top the cooked seasoned vegetables with toasted sliced almonds for extra flavor and crunch. They pair perfectly with roasted chicken for an easy meal. Roast the vegetables on a lightly greased baking sheet for 18 to 22 minutes. Store this 15 ounce bag of frozen mixed vegetables in the freezer to keep them fresh. It’s good to eat vegetables, so Birds Eye makes vegetables good to eat.