Birds Eye® Steamfresh Premium Brussels Sprouts
10.8 ozUPC: 0001450002158
Located in AISLE 26
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.75cup (77 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg0.63%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.33%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar2g
Protein3g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A100Number of International Units2%
Vitamin C48mg80%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Brussels Sprouts
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
