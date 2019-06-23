Birds Eye Steamfresh Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper Brussels Sprouts Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Birds Eye Steamfresh Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper Brussels Sprouts Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Birds Eye Steamfresh Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper Brussels Sprouts

10 ozUPC: 0001450001671
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 26

Product Details

Birds Eye Sea Salt and Cracked Pepper Brussels Sprouts Frozen Vegetable makes it simple and easy for the whole family to enjoy their vegetables. These flash frozen brussels sprouts were specially selected to provide you and your family with quality vegetables. Birds Eye seasoned vegetables make a tasty addition to any meal. Your family deserves the best when it comes to eating vegetables, that’s why there are no artificial preservatives, flavors or colors added. Enjoy brussels sprouts as a side dish at dinnertime, or incorporate the frozen vegetables into your favorite recipes. Cooking the frozen brussels sprouts is simple in 10 minutes or less; boil them on the stove or prepare them in the microwave. Keep the 10 ounce bag of brussels sprouts fresh in the freezer until ready to enjoy. It’s good to eat vegetables, so Birds Eye makes vegetables good to eat.

  • One 10 oz bag of Birds Eye Sea Salt and Cracked Pepper Brussels Sprouts Frozen Vegetables

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size88g (88 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium340mg14.78%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar2g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.8mg4%
Potassium310mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Brussels Sprouts, Soybean Oil, Contains Less Than 2% of: Sea Salt, Modified Food Starch, Dehydrated Onion, Black Pepper, Sugar, Corn Syrup Solids, Dehydrated Garlic, Dehydrated Parsley, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid, Lemon Juice Solids, Yeast Extract, Lemon Oil.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More