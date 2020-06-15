Ingredients

Cooked Lentil Zucchini Elbow Pasta (Lentil Flour, Water, Zucchini), Water, Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes, Annatto Color), Cream, Contains 2% or Less of Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Corn Starch, Salt, Whey, Nonfat Milk, Sugar, Buttermilk, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavor, Annatto Extract (Color), Citric Acid, Paprika, Turmeric Extractives, Beta Carotene (Color)

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More