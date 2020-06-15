Hover to Zoom
Birds Eye Steamfresh Veggie Made Mac & Cheese Elbows
10 ozUPC: 0001450003156
Located in AISLE 26
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (109 g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium410mg17.83%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar2g
Protein10g
Calcium60mg4%
Iron2.5mg15%
Potassium380mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cooked Lentil Zucchini Elbow Pasta (Lentil Flour, Water, Zucchini), Water, Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes, Annatto Color), Cream, Contains 2% or Less of Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Corn Starch, Salt, Whey, Nonfat Milk, Sugar, Buttermilk, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavor, Annatto Extract (Color), Citric Acid, Paprika, Turmeric Extractives, Beta Carotene (Color)
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible