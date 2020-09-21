Ingredients

Cooked Lentil Zucchini Pasta Shells [Lentil Flour, Water, Zucchini], Cheddar Cheese [Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes, Annatto Color], Water, Cream, Nonfat Milk, Contains 2% or Less of Grated Parmesan Cheese [Pasteurized Part Skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Corn Starch, Salt, Cauliflower Powder, Potassium Chloride, Wheat Flour, Xanthan Gum, Rice Flour

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

