10 ozUPC: 0001450003157
Product Details

Birds Eye Veggie Made Mac and Cheese Shells with White Cheddar Cheese Sauce satisfies your craving for comfort food in a quick, veggie-filled dish. White cheddar cheese sauce made from real cheese covers the 100% vegetable pasta shells made from zucchini and lentils, creating a delicious, gooey macaroni and cheese dish. You get a 1/2 cup of vegetables per serving of frozen vegetable pasta, and it's made with no artificial flavors, preservatives or dyes. Enjoy this white cheddar mac and cheese on it's own, or add chicken, bacon or barbecue pork for a hearty meal. Simply pop the bag in the microwave for less than 5 minutes to make hot white cheddar macaroni and cheese for dinner. Store the 10 ounce bag in the freezer to keep it fresh and handy. It’s good to eat vegetables, so Birds Eye makes vegetables good to eat.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (109 g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium290mg12.61%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar2g
Protein10g
Calcium100mg8%
Iron2.3mg15%
Potassium540mg10%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cooked Lentil Zucchini Pasta Shells [Lentil Flour, Water, Zucchini], Cheddar Cheese [Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes, Annatto Color], Water, Cream, Nonfat Milk, Contains 2% or Less of Grated Parmesan Cheese [Pasteurized Part Skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Corn Starch, Salt, Cauliflower Powder, Potassium Chloride, Wheat Flour, Xanthan Gum, Rice Flour

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
