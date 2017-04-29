Bisquick Complete Buttermilk Biscuit Mix
Product Details
Bisquick Complete Buttermilk Biscuit Mix lets you make fluffy, mouth-watering buttermilk biscuits at home, for that fresh out of the oven experience your family will love.
- Just add water
- Kosher dairy
- No artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners
- No high fructose corn syrup
- 0g of trans fat
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Palm Oil, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Salt, Buttermilk, Dextrose
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
