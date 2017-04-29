Bisquick Complete Buttermilk Biscuit Mix Perspective: front
Bisquick Complete Buttermilk Biscuit Mix

7.5 ozUPC: 0001600013540
Bisquick Complete Buttermilk Biscuit Mix lets you make fluffy, mouth-watering buttermilk biscuits at home, for that fresh out of the oven experience your family will love.

  • Just add water
  • Kosher dairy
  • No artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners
  • No high fructose corn syrup
  • 0g of trans fat

Kosher
servings per container
Serving size0.333cup mix (35 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9.23%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium330mg13.75%
Total Carbohydrate21g7%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Niacin1.2mg6%
Riboflavin0.1mg5.88%
Thiamin0.15mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Palm Oil, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Salt, Buttermilk, Dextrose

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

