Bisquick™ Complete Cheese Garlic Biscuit Mix Perspective: front
Bisquick™ Complete Cheese Garlic Biscuit Mix Perspective: back
Bisquick™ Complete Cheese Garlic Biscuit Mix Perspective: bottom
Bisquick™ Complete Cheese Garlic Biscuit Mix

7.75 ozUPC: 0001600013550
Product Details

Bisquick Complete Cheese Garlic Biscuit Mix lets you make fluffy, mouth-watering cheese and garlic biscuits at home, for that fresh out of the oven experience your family will love.

  • Kosher dairy
  • Just add water
  • No artificial sweeteners
  • No high fructose corn syrup
  • No hydrogenated oil
  • 0g of trans fat

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333cup mix (37 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g10.77%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium380mg15.83%
Total Carbohydrate22g7.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Potassium35mg1%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Palm Oil, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Corn Syrup Solids, Salt, Palm Kernel Oil, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Buttermilk, Whey, Color (Yellow Lakes 5 & 6, Yellow 6 and Other Color Added), Natural Flavor, Whey Protein Concentrate, Reduced Lactose Whey, Dried Enzyme Modified Romano Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes, Calcium Chloride), Dried Enzyme Modified Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Sugar, Citric Acid, Onion Powder, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More