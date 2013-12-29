Ingredients

Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Palm Oil, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Corn Syrup Solids, Salt, Palm Kernel Oil, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Buttermilk, Whey, Color (Yellow Lakes 5 & 6, Yellow 6 and Other Color Added), Natural Flavor, Whey Protein Concentrate, Reduced Lactose Whey, Dried Enzyme Modified Romano Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes, Calcium Chloride), Dried Enzyme Modified Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Sugar, Citric Acid, Onion Powder, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

